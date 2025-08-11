After months of waiting, Cleveland Browns fans finally got to see their team in action in Week 1 of the preseason against the Carolina Panthers. While the games don’t count yet, the coaching staff got a lot more valuable information about how their players respond to live game scenarios.

So, did we come any closer to getting an answer as to who will be the Browns’ starting quarterback in Week 1 when Cleveland takes on the Cincinnati Bengals on September 7? That depends on who you ask.

Recently, after Shedeur Sanders’ impressive preseason debut, The Athletic’s Browns expert Zac Jackson was asked to predict the Browns’ starting QB for Week 1. Despite Sanders’ strong showing, Jackson’s answer came as no surprise.

“Ahead of camp, I believed there were dozens of ways the quarterback competition could play out. Two weeks before the preseason ends, it’s still impossible to predict much of anything outside of Flacco probably being the opening-day starter. And one of the reasons is that until we see Sanders get practice reps with the No. 1 offense, we can’t believe the Browns view him as having much of a shot to be the No. 2 when the season begins.” The Athletic on Cleveland Browns’ starting QB

As Jackson notes, coach Kevin Stefanski’s ideal window to name the Browns’ starting quarterback for Week 1 falls around August 16, when Cleveland is set to play their second preseason game. It’s worth noting that the earlier the Browns make a decision, the more first-team reps their starter will get, hopefully paving the way for a stronger season debut.

With Flacco being the most experienced quarterback out of Kenny Pickett, Sanders, and third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel, it makes sense that he’d get the early not out of the gate. Besides, if the Browns’ season starts to go awry, it’s much easier to turn to a younger backup with untapped potential like Pickett, a former first-round pick or an unproven commodity like the pair of rookies.

Related: 5 Most Exciting Rookie Performances from NFL Preseason Week 1