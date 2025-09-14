The Cleveland Browns are already off to a 0-2 start, which has some wondering if a quarterback change could be coming to the starting lineup. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski took his time before announcing 40-year-old Joe Flacco as his starter.

Flacco has shown that he can move the chains, but not effectively enough. After leading the Browns to just 16 points in Week 1 and 17 in Week 2, is Flacco done as the Browns’ starter?

Coach Stefanski addressed the Browns’ starting quarterback situation shortly after the Browns’ loss on Sunday. Yet, it doesn’t sound like a QB change is on his mind at this time. Perhaps that changes after he gets a chance to review Flacco’s film. Stefanski already said that the offense wasn’t “collectively” good enough.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski not considering a quarterback change from Joe Flacco to rookie Dillon Gabriel. Here’s why: pic.twitter.com/9eG1avA1ur — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 14, 2025

Flacco has turned the ball over four times through two games. On Sunday, he completed 25-of-45 passes for 199 yards, a touchdown, an interception, and a lost fumble. Third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel even got into the game for a bit in his official NFL debut.

Gabriel certainly impressed, even if it was in garbage time. Gabriel completed all three of his passing attempts for 19 yards and a touchdown. The Browns also have fifth-round rookie Shedeur Sanders on the roster as the Browns’ third quarterback.

