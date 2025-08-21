Once again, the Cincinnati Bengals are open to trading first-team All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson. Yet, they may not be very motivated sellers.

After all, they’ve known since at least March that the NFL’s reigning sack leader wants a trade, and they’ve been unable to find a partner. Cincinnati apparently hasn’t made progress toward a contract extension that would ensure Hendrickson stays past this season either.

So, what should the Bengals be searching for, if they’re committed to trading their four-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher?

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay recently took a look at one Bengals trade offer they should accept for Hendrickson. Yet, instead of getting more help on defense, this proposal helps protect the face of the franchise, Joe Burrow, instead.

Trey Hendrickson for Carolina Panthers’ 2026 third-round pick and LT Ikem Ekwonu

“The Panthers could be in the market for a game-changing pass-rusher as they look to exit their extended rebuild and contend again. After dealing away Brian Burns two years ago, they could get another major force on the edge by coughing up a Day 2 pick and Ikem Ekwonu—a starting left tackle who would help Cincinnati. It’s not a cheap move, but it’s one Carolina would have to consider to add one of the league’s elite defensive talents to the roster.” Bleacher Report on Trey Hendrickson trade

Dealing away Bryce Young’s blindside protector, just weeks before the season officially starts? That feels like a big gamble.

Of course, if trading Ekwonu, who ranked 38th among tackles graded by Pro Football Focus in 2024, is what it takes to acquire a blue-chip talent like Hendrickson, maybe the Panthers should consider it.

Yet, since the Panthers have had to overpay just to acquire offensive linemen in free agency, this doesn’t seem like the type of move general manager Dan Morgan would rush into, even for Hendrickson. Still, it’s a fascinating look into what the Panthers may have to cough up for a player of his caliber.

