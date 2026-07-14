It’s the same story every year for the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals will only go as far as Joe Burrow. In 2021, that meant playing in the Super Bowl, where they only came up four points shy of a victory.

The Bengals have been scratching and clawing to get back ever since. Yet, defensive flaws, injuries to key players, and a lack of a sturdy, protective offensive line have plagued Cincinnati in recent years. Is 2026 the season where the Bengals can get back to greatness? One current Bengals Pro Bowler thinks so.

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Orlando Brown Feels Bengals Have NFL’s Best Pass Protection

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Aside from a defense that allowed the NFL’s third-most points a season ago, one area that has been a focal point of criticism in Cincinnati is the offensive line. It’s not fun when you enter a season with Super Bowl expectations, only to watch that hope go down the drain when Burrow suffers an injury. Yet, the Bengals have also invested quite a bit in their protection over the years.

Have they built a sturdy foundation?

Some, like Bengals starting left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., feel like Cincinnati’s front office and coaching staff have done an excellent job not just identifying talent, but also developing it too. Now, Brown believes the Bengals have the NFL’s “best pass protection unit” today.

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“I really think — and I say this confidently — I really feel like we got the best pass protection unit in the NFL. There isn’t a lot of groups that could come do what we do on a week-to-week basis and have the success that we’ve had, especially with the circumstances.” Orlando Brown Jr. on Bengals OL

Orlando Brown Jr. Says the Bengals Have the BEST Pass Pro in the NFL 🔥 #bengals #orlandobrownjr #nfl pic.twitter.com/kXI4ZtcvQw — Locked On Bengals (@lockedonbengals) July 13, 2026

The Bengals allowed just 36 sacks as a team last season. That ranks as the 14th-fewest in the NFL. The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams tied for having the fewest sacks allowed at 23. Meanwhile, the NFL’s worst team, the Las Vegas Raiders, allowed the most sacks in football with 68.

Cincinnati’s expected to have the same five starting offensive linemen again in 2026. They’ll have Brown starting at left tackle, 2025 third-round pick Dylan Fairchild at left guard, Ted Karras at center, Dalton Risner at right guard, and 2024 first-round pick Amarius Mims at right tackle. It’s a good mix of youth and experience, and there’s enough upside on this line for them to take another sizable step forward.

Whether the Bengals truly have the NFL’s pass protection remains to be seen. That’s a claim that will be tested week in, week out. Now that Brown has placed the target on Cincinnati’s backs, opponents will surely bring their A-game trying to bring down Burrow.

Related: Predicting 1 Breakout Candidate for All 32 NFL Teams in 2026