Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown has come under fire from fans and current players in recent years for being very tight with his spending and cutting costs wherever he can. Evidently, that includes how the franchise treats many of its legends.

This week on Boomer and Gio, former NFL MVP and Bengals’ Ring of Honor member Boomer Esiason shared that the franchise is inviting many of its franchise legends to attend a game later this year to witness Dave Lapham and Lemar Parrish being inducted into the Ring of Honor. However, Brown wants them to pay for it.

Esiason read the invitation out loud from the show, sharing that the team would provide each player with two complimentary tickets to attend the Week 8 game against the New York Jets. While the Bengals are willing to cover the cost of the tickets, everything else has to be paid for by the franchise legends the team is inviting to be honored guests.

Fittingly, some of the cheapest tickets among Bengals’ home games this season are for that Week 8 draw against New York. All the franchise is willing to pay for are those two tickets in the stands, but those coming to help honor Parrish and Lapham will have to pay for everything else.

It’s quite fitting for an organization that is viewed as one of the worst in the NFL. It also comes in the same offseason where the franchise engaged in a lengthy contract standoff with first-round pick Shemar Stewart over contract language.

While that matter is settled, All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson is still threatening to sit out regular-season games because ownership won’t sign off on an extension that offers guaranteed money beyond the first year of the deal.

It’s certainly not a surprise from a franchise owner who had to sell the naming rights to the stadium to be able to afford the Joe Burrow contract extension. Unfortunately for fans and players, Brown isn’t changing his ways and the actions of his daughter, executive vice president Katie Blackburn, suggest things won’t get any better if she eventually takes over.