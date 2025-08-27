Poor and inconsistent offensive line play has been a determining factor in the Cincinnati Bengals‘ season for multiple years now. Just ask Joe Burrow, who has dealt with two season-ending injuries in just five NFL seasons.

The Bengals allowed 48 sacks last season, ranking 13th-most in the NFL. While Burrow has managed to learn how to operate despite facing what feels like constant pressure, his job would be much easier if the Bengals could provide above-average protection.

Well, just because the Bengals’ initial 53-man roster was set on Tuesday, it doesn’t mean they can’t still make changes. On Wednesday, they did.

Now the Bengals have signed seventh-year pro Dalton Risner to a one-year contract. The 30-year-old brings 81 games of starting experience to Cincinnati, and he’ll likely quickly emerge as one of the Bengals’ starting offensive guards in 2025 too. After not allowing any sacks in either of the past two seasons, Risner represents a sizable upgrade.

Of course, Risner may need a bit more time to get back in football shape. While offensive linemen aren’t typically asked to sprint 60 yards downfield from play to play, they do need to be able to push a lot of heavy bodies around, and that alone is taxing.

For now, the Bengals have Lucas Patrick installed as the starting right guard. Rookie third-round pick Dylan Fairchild had been projected to be the team’s starting left guard, but now the team has a veteran to compete too.

With just 11 days to play before the Bengals open their regular season against their AFC North division rival Cleveland Browns, the Bengals have some time to figure out the starters along their offensive line, but not long.

