Chicago Bears ‘very serious’ about acquiring 4x Pro Bowl running back

Leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears were frequently mentioned as a landing spot for Ashton Jeanty. Of course, Jeanty wasn’t available by the time the Bears were on the clock with the 10th pick in the first round.

The Bears did waited until the seventh round before finally addressing the position by selecting Kyle Monangai with the 223rd overall pick, yet that could signal a bigger move coming in free agency. According to 92.3 The Fan’s Ken Carman, the Bears are “very serious” about signing four-time Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb.

“The Browns want to bring Nick Chubb back. They are trying hard to bring Nick back. I know this. The Bears are very serious about bringing him in and are trying to make this push.” Ken Carman on Nick Chubb/Chicago Bears

Despite being one of the most productive running backs in the past decade, Chubb remains without a team since his contract expired at the conclusion of the 2024 season as the Browns limped to a 3-14 finish.

Chubb played just eight games last season after playing in just two in 2023, but he had four consecutive 1,000-yard rushing years before his injuries took a toll. Still, if he can return to health following a torn MCL and damaged ACL, perhaps Chubb can pick back up where he left off as one of the NFL’s best running backs.

