Carolina Panthers GM noncommital on All-Pro’s future with the team

The Carolina Panthers had the worst defense in football last season, requiring significant investments in both NFL free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft to address it. Carolina’s offseason moves might also mean the end of Jadeveon Clowney’s tenure with the team.

Addressing reports this weekend, Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan was noncommittal when asked by reporters whether Clowney is part of the club’s plans for the upcoming season.

“We’re still working through the roster. We’re still talking through things. Obviously, we’re focused on the draft right now and what’s in front of us…We’re going to reassess it after the draft and go from there.” Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan on Jadeveon Clowney’s future with the team (via ESPN)

Jadeveon Clowney stats: 22 pressures, 11 hurries, 11 quarterback hits, 9 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks in 14 games with the Carolina Panthers

Carolina signed Clowney to a two-year, $20 million contract last offseason. The 6-foot-5 edge defender was coming off one of the best seasons in his career, recording 19 quarterback hits and 9.5 sacks with the Baltimore Ravens. However, his production plummeted in 2024.

The 32-year-old did little to help the Panthers’ defense. Carolina finished with the second-worst ESPN pass-rush win rate (28 percent) and the lowest run-stop win rate (25 percent) in the NFL. It also fielded the only defense in the league to allow over 160 rushing yards per game to opponents.

Jadeveon Clowney contract (Spotrac): $13.775 million cap hit in 2025

Further clouding Clowney’s future with the franchise are the team’s draft picks. The Panthers spent the 51st overall pick on edge rusher Nic Scourton and the 77th overall pick on edge rusher Princely Umanmielen. Both are expected to be significant contributors this fall.

Clowney should field some trade interest from clubs seeking veteran pass-rushing depth following the 2025 NFL Draft. However, given his age and cap hit, the Panthers would likely have to cover a portion of his salary this upcoming season to move on from him.