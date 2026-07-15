We’ve reached the heat of the summer, which means NFL training camps are right around the corner. For the Carolina Panthers, training camp kicks off for rookies on July 21. A day later, veterans report for duty.

Yet, it’s been unseasonably hot lately, and one veteran has decided to throw in the towel, before the hard work really begins.

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Panthers’ 31-Year-Old QB Retires A Week Before Training Camp

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The Panthers had been set to enter training camp with four quarterbacks on the roster, three competing for a backup role behind franchise QB Bryce Young. But now, one of them has bowed out of the competition.

On Wednesday, 31-year-old QB Will Grier announced his retirement from the NFL. He had just signed a one-year deal to return home to Carolina back in April. Yet, the Panthers placed him on the league’s retired list after what was surely a tough decision.

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Grier arrived as the 100th overall pick in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Panthers. But his career didn’t take off the way anyone in Carolina had hoped.

He ended up starting two games as a rookie, and the Panthers, which went 5-11 that season, lost both contests. Those were the only two games Grier ever appeared in as an NFL pro.

The former West Virginia QB ends his career having completed 28-of-52 passes for 228 yards and four interceptions. While it’s unclear what Grier intends to do next, reports from earlier in the offseason suggested he was close to taking a coaching position with the Dallas Cowboys. Perhaps that’s where Grier’s next chapter lies, in coaching.

Carolina could end up adding another arm before training camp gets underway. For now, they have Young, former first-round pick Kenny Pickett and undrafted rookie Haynes King.

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