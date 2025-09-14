When he’s in elite form, Travis Kelce is one of the best tight ends in the NFL. Typically, life is good for Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. After all, only one person is engaged to music icon Taylor Swift.

Though, not all is always perfect with Kelce. We saw the latest example of that early in Week 2 of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles.

With the Chiefs nearing the end of the first half, CBS Sports cameras caught Kelce slamming his helmet on the ground. He also could be seen screaming the words “I’m sick of this s—.”

Travis Kelce SLAMMED his helmet on that last drive.



"I'M SICK OF THIS SHIT." pic.twitter.com/W3vTj9hrox — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) September 14, 2025

The usually cool Kelce has no issues expressing his anger during moments of frustration. After spending his entire 13-year career with the Chiefs, Kelce has earned a long leash. Plus, with all that the Chiefs have won, including three Super Bowls, they know Kelce is one who can quickly forgive and forget.

Our guess is he’ll have already forgotten by the end of the game, especially if the Chiefs manage to pull out a win against the Eagles this time.

Kelce recorded two receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown in Week 1. He’s already up to three receptions for 38 yards in Week 2, which has included a great amount of frustration.

Related: 4 Tyreek Hill Trade Destinations As Miami Dolphins Turmoil Grows