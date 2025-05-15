Caleb Williams wanted to join Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears gave him no choice

Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

From the moment the Chicago Bears locked in the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the widespread assumption was that they’d select Caleb Williams. While some thought the Bears would continue to develop Justin Fields and trade the top pick to the highest bidder, the Bears weren’t about to pass up on a consensus No. 1 overall pick.

However, based on a new book from ESPN’s Seth Wickersham, Williams never wanted to join the Bears. In fact, he reportedly dreamt of joining their NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings instead. Why? Because of Minnesota’s now reigning Coach of the Year, Kevin O’Connell.

“At the NFL combine that year, he met with Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell. The two hit it off, and Caleb Williams began to dream of what it would be like to play for Minnesota.



‘I need to go to the Vikings,’ he told his father.



‘Let’s do it,’ his father replied. But both Caleb and Carl knew that a trade to a divisional rival was extremely unlikely.



Bears GM Ryan Poles stood firm, telling Williams, ‘We’re drafting you no matter what.’ ESPN’s report on Caleb Williams eyeing Vikings over Bears

Williams was reportedly “so concerned” about being picked by the Bears that he and his family internally debated whether they should try avoiding the entire NFL Draft process and even sign with the UFL instead.

Perhaps Williams’ dad had the boldest of takes, saying, “Chicago is the place where quarterbacks go to die.” He even told multiple NFL agents that he “didn’t want my son playing for the Bears.”

However, Caleb eventually changed his tune after taking a pre-draft visit to the Bears’ facility, later telling his father, “I can do it for this team, I’m going to go to the Bears.” Though, it doesn’t sound as if he had a choice.

The book, which is titled “American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback” will officially release in September, chronicling the tales of several high-profile quarterbacks, from high school to the pros.

Related: 2025 NFL QB Rankings: See where Caleb Williams and J.J. McCarthy rank