Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, known for painting his fingernails since his college days at USC, resumed the tradition for the 2025 NFL season opener against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.

While some of his previous fingernail polishes have sparked controversy, the message he portrayed to fans on Monday was a powerful one.

Williams displayed a message promoting suicide prevention, featuring the purple and turquoise awareness ribbon on his right hand’s middle finger and the number “988” on his left hand.

“988” represents the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. The Bears’ signal caller’s gesture coincides with Suicide Prevention Month in September.

Caleb Williams’ fingernails create quite a Stir

Williams has a history of using his nails for messages, including motivational phrases and past promotions of mental health causes through his Caleb Cares Foundation. The CCF focuses on anti-bullying and reducing mental health stigma.

He first highlighted the 988 lifeline in 2022 during World Mental Health Day while at USC. His nail-painting habit is influenced by his mother, who works as a nail technician.

Despite past criticism, Williams received widespread praise for this awareness effort, and he started the game strong with an opening-drive rushing touchdown.

“I usually give CW crap for the nails, but this specific one is awesome,” a fan wrote on social media.

Overall, he put up decent numbers against the Vikings, going 21/35 for 210 yards and adding a passing touchdown. Ultimately, though, the Bears were outshone by his counterpart, J.J. McCarthy, who, after a rocky start, rallied the Vikings to a dramatic 27-24 victory.

Takes some Criticism

Not everybody has been a big fan of the Caleb Williams fingernail display. Though we’re certain even his critics wouldn’t have a negative thing to say about him highlighting suicide prevention efforts and organizations.

Former Giants wide receiver Amani Toomer tore into Williams for his leadership style in the locker room. Particularly when he reportedly told veteran players to stop being slobs.

“Some rookie’s gonna come in who hasn’t played one snap, talking, wearing the fingernail polish, now he’s gonna come in here and tell me, who has been here, been through the struggle, that I need to clean up?” Toomer said.

The general consensus, though, seems to be that if Caleb plays well, who gives a rip what he does with his fingernails?

Williams and the Bears will try to right the ship next week against the Detroit Lions.