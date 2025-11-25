The Buffalo Bills have one of the NFL’s best offenses, thanks in large part to reigning MVP Josh Allen. Yet, Buffalo’s offense has slipped as of late, losing two of its past three games.

Some believe that having a better cast of receivers could help the Bills take the next step as a franchise, going from a playoff contender to a surefire Super Bowl candidate. On Tuesday, the Bills did add an accomplished receiver with six 1,000-yard seasons to his name.

Specifically, the Bills have signed receiver Brandin Cooks to the active roster. The New Orleans Saints had just waived the 32-year-old receiver earlier in the week.

Once signed to an $80 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams, Cooks had been struggling to produce in the Saints’ offense this season. He’s been limited to just 19 receptions for 165 scoreless yards.

Perhaps a change of scenery can do him some good, and having a more consistent QB like Allen could be just what he’s missing. Still, the Bills can’t expect too much of an immediate boost. He hasn’t had a 1,000-yard season since 2021. Though, it never hurts to take a look at another proven pro.

