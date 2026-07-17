The Buffalo Bills are widely viewed as one of the best NFL teams in 2026, with Josh Allen and Co. widely expected to deliver their eighth consecutive season with double-digit wins. However, it appears some inside the locker room fear the team’s window might not be open for much longer.

Ahead of Bills training camp, veteran left tackle Dion Dawkins admitted that the team is “getting to the climax” in a proverbial movie for this iteration of the team. The Pro Bowl offensive lineman called on every single one of his teammates to do better, especially after head coach Sean McDermott was fired this offseason.

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“Everybody has to do better. So we’re all going to be that and do that so we can get over that hump and we can be exactly what we want to be and stop talking about it, right? I’m ready for it. It’s time. I’m telling you, man, it’s kill or be killed, and we’re not playing around. We are not playing around with nobody.” Buffalo Bills OT Dion Dawkins on NFL Network (via NFL.com)

Buffalo finished last season 12-5 but lost in the Divisional Round, prompting ownership to promote general manager Brandon Beane to president of football operations, with offensive coordinator Joe Brady promoted to head coach to replace McDermott. The head-coaching change received mixed reviews, but players have seemingly taken it as a sign that they have to do a lot more entering the 2026 NFL season.

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There’s some reason to buy into Dawkins’ analogy. Entering the 2026 campaign, Allen will be 30 years old, wide receiver DJ Moore will be 29 years old and Dawkins is now 32. Key pieces on the Bills roster are either on the wrong side of 30 or nearing there, and ownership just demonstrated this offseason that it’s willing to make big changes.

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For now, Buffalo is still widely viewed as one of the top Super Bowl contenders this season. ESPN’s early 2026 NFL FPI rankings have the Bills ranked second and the clear-cut best team in the AFC. However, that could also be seen as adding to the massive expectations placed on this coaching staff and locker room this season. If there’s more playoff heartbreak in January for Buffalo, keeping with Dawkins’ analogy, it’s not out of the question that the front office and ownership decide to rewrite this team’s story with some new cast members in 2027.