Buffalo Bills reportedly discussed trade for a 2x Pro Bowl cornerback

Credit: Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buffalo Bills have been overhauling their secondary for several years now. This offseason, when it came to spending their top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Bills spent their first-round pick on cornerback Maxwell Hairston.

While the Bills have already invested in the cornerback group, according to Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz, Buffalo reportedly also considered trading for Jaire Alexander from the Green Bay Packers. Yet, while the Packers were shopping Alexander, they’re now reportedly ready to release him.

While Buffalo moved on from the Alexander trade earlier this offseason, it’s possible their feelings change if/once he hits the open market. One of Alexander’s biggest detractors was his $16.15 million cap charge for 2025.

Yet, if he becomes a free agent, Alexander will be forced to sign for a much lower rate after only being available for 14 games across the past two seasons. While the two-time Pro Bowler offers a high ceiling, teams need to see him get back on the field first.

Still, it was just two years ago when Alexander recorded a career-high five interceptions while being named a second-team All-Pro. Still just 28 years old, Alexander may very well still be able to return to his peak form, which should have almost every team interested in his services.

