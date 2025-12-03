The Buffalo Bills have had a challenging season, but considering they’re 8-4, it’s mostly been successful. Although if we’re getting picky, their defense, which ranks 13th in points allowed, has some room for improvement.

The good news is, more help is already on the way.

On Wednesday, the Bills were awarded six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay off waivers. The Steelers released him earlier this week, while promoting Asante Samuel Jr from the practice squad to their active roster. Meanwhile, Slay will join his new team immediately and may even be ready to take the field by Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, though likely in a limited role.

While Slay is now 34 years old, the one-time All-Pro corner may be able to help a Bills team looking for better results from its secondary. He’d started nine of his ten appearances with Pittsburgh before being released, but he didn’t compile many stats.

Slay has recorded 36 tackles, three pass deflections, and a fumble recovery so far this season. Now he’ll get a chance to build upon those numbers with the Bills, whom the Steelers played last week.

Thus, Slay goes from a 6-6 team with slimming odds to reach the postseason to one that sits at 8-4 and is in a much better position to snatch a playoff spot. For the former Super Bowl winner, that could be all he needs to finish the season on a high note.

