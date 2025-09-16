The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went to Houston to take on the Texans on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 2. It wasn’t the prettiest game for either team, but the Bucs made enough plays to escape with a 20-19 victory and improve to 2-0.

Unfortunately, even with the great start to the season, it’s not all positives for the Bucs. Former first-round pick and key defensive lineman Calijah Kancey went down with an injury against the Texans. The pass-rusher was going after quarterback C.J. Stroud when he apparently suffered a pectoral injury. Kancey left the game and did not return.

Now, NFL insider Jordan Schultz is reporting that Kancey will indeed miss the remainder of the 2025 season due to a pectoral injury. The Pittsburgh product was able to collect one tackle for loss against the Texans before leaving.

Kancey’s absence will create a huge hole in Todd Bowles’ defense. Kancey was the starting defensive end opposite Logan Hall and next to Vita Vea. In Kancey’s absence, fifth-round rookie Elijah Roberts should take on a larger role.

Kancey first came into the league as a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. During his rookie season, Kancey played in 14 games and collected 26 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and four sacks. In 2024, Kancey followed up that performance by playing in 12 games and collecting 28 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks.

Coming into 2025, the Bucs had high hopes for Kancey and the rest of the defensive front. It’s disappointing that Kancey won’t be able to take a step forward this year, but the hope is that Roberts can adequately fill in.

The lineman is just the latest Buc to be affected by an injury. Starting offensive linemen Tristan Wirfs and Luke Goedeke, alongside wide receivers Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan are just some of the other players who have missed practice or game time with injuries so far.

A 2-0, the Bucs’ Week 3 matchup will be against the winless New York Jets.