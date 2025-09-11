The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won a tight game against the division opponent Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. It was a back-and-forth affair, but the Bucs came away victorious and got a division win on the books early.

Now, the team is preparing to take on the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football in Week 2. This game will be a good litmus test for the Bucs, as the Texans were a common preseason playoff pick and now need a win to avoid an 0-2 start.

Unfortunately, the Bucs received some bad injury news on Thursday. Starting right tackle Luke Goedeke did not practice with the team due to a foot injury suffered against the Falcons. In Goedeke’s absence, Charlie Heck handled first-team reps at right tackle.

Goedeke is an extremely important piece of the Bucs’ line and is probably the second-best starter. In Week 1, Goedeke played all 58 snaps at right tackle and earned a solid 64.3 Pro Football Focus grade for his performance. Goedeke didn’t allow a sack or pick up any penalties in Week 1.

If Goedeke can’t go, the team has several options of what to do with the line. If Tristan Wirfs is ready to go in Week 2, then the left tackle spot will be set, and Heck can just start on the right side.

Speaking of Wirfs, the star lineman WAS on the field for practice Thursday, which is a great sign. Wirfs was joined by veteran wide receiver Chris Godwin, who also practiced for the first time since the end of the 2024 season.

Goedeke not playing would be a huge loss, but that loss would be lessened if Wirfs returns. As a whole, the Bucs’ line performed well in Week 1 even without Wirfs. The unit only gave up one sack to the Falcons, and will only get better after Wirfs and Goedeke return to full strength.