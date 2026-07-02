The Washington Commanders don’t play their first regular season game until Sept. 13. Their first preseason game isn’t until August 14. So, why is it that the Commanders have practically constantly been in the headlines?

Commanders rumors have been running wild, nearly all offseason long, and there’s really only one man to thank for it.

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Brandon Aiyuk Can’t Stop Dreaming About The Commanders

USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

You can thank Brandon Aiyuk for that, because nearly every other day he makes a new video either dragging his current team, the San Francisco 49ers, through the mud or expressing his interest in joining the Commanders. Heck, it’s not even that; he’s been telling anyone and everyone who wants to listen that he WILL be joining the Commanders.

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The thing is, it’s somewhat believable because in Washington, Aiyuk would get to reunite with his college quarterback Jayden Daniels. Plus, having a franchise QB vouch for your work ethic, mindset, and integrity never hurts when finding out whether a player is the right fit.

Well, now Aiyuk is back at it. On Wednesday, he released another video, saying he’ll be “joining the Commanders soon.”

Brandon Aiyuk is dancing away as he continues to believe he’ll be a Washington Commander soon: pic.twitter.com/KKtoeDerVy — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 2, 2026

For what it’s worth, Aiyuk is still under contract in San Francisco. It’s become clear that teams aren’t willing to trade for him.

While he’s a former second-team All-Pro, Aiyuk hasn’t played football since 2024. He’ll have to prove he’s fully healthy after recovering from a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus before making an impact. If that wasn’t enough of a deterrent, Aiyuk is headed into the second season of a four-year, $120 million contract. That’s a hefty price for someone who has played in just seven games since the 2024 season started.

Not to mention, all of his social media activity, which included an odd driving incident in which he posted a video of himself speeding at over 100 mph, hasn’t helped either. An arrest warrant has since been issued for his arrest in California.

It’s become more than obvious that Aiyuk is desperate to join the Commanders. Whether that interest is mutual remains to be seen.

Related: Washington Commanders May No Longer Have Any Interest in Brandon Aiyuk