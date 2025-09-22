NFL Week 3 featured several highly entertaining games three late-game blocked field goals, including two that were returned for touchdowns. However, for quite a few players and teams, this was not a week to remember. With that in mind, let’s take at the 10 biggest losers from Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season.

Aaron Rodgers supporters

Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Did the Pittsburgh Steelers get a win on Sunday? Yes. Was it because of Aaron Rodgers? Not really. After a strong showing in his debut against his old team, the Jets, Rodgers has gotten worse every week. The accuracy is still there, but gone is the big play arm and ability to extend plays. For the future Hall-of-Famer’s supporters, he is showing that the guy they loved for so long is dead and gone.

Green Bay Packers

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers entered their game as one of the hottest teams in the league, in what seemed like the latest stop on their march to the Super Bowl. However, they hit a wall in the Cleveland Browns’ defense — which is eighth in our latest rankings. Their pass rush took advantage of injuries to the Pack’s O-line and hounded Jordan Love all day.

Yet, despite a rough day on offense, their defense still limited the Browns to 10 points and gave their offense a chance to win late. However, a blocked field goal would eventually set up the biggest upset in NFL Week 3.

Jake Browning

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Jake Browning has a career-changing opportunity in front of him. Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow is likely out for the rest of the 2025 season. Giving the backup QB the chance to generate a lot of interest from rival teams ahead of being a restricted free agent after this season. Yet, on Sunday, he was soundly outplayed by Carson Wentz, and he threw two more interceptions in an ugly 48-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

New York Jets

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The New York Jets did enough to get a big upset win on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and yet they still lost. They were down 23-6 entering the fourth and battled all the way back, and got lucky with a blocked field goal into a touchdown. Yet, their offense could not hold the line late and coughed up the win in the final second. Dropping their record to 0-3 this season.

Joe Flacco

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Although the Browns got a big upset win on Sunday, it had very little to do with QB Joe Flacco. Sure, he led the game-winning drive late, but it wasn’t anything to write home about. The offense has not looked good this season, and they were anemic on Sunday. The fan base would like one of their rookie QBs to start sooner rather than later, and the journeyman did nothing to quiet those desires.

Los Angeles Rams

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Like the Jets, the Los Angeles Rams were on the verge of a big upset victory on Sunday. The team flew across the continent to play the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles at home and had a win in their grasp. They entered the fourth up 26-21, and had the chance to hit a game-winning field. Instead, the champs blocked a field goal for the second time and returned it to win the game. They went from having one of the best regular-season wins in years and being 3-0 to watching a lot of frustrating video this week.

Geno Smith

Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

In NFL Week 3, Geno Smith did his part in going cross-country to get a big road win against the Washington Commanders. And the Las Vegas Raiders QB needed it after an ugly three-INT performance last week in a loss. However, going 19-29 for 289 yards and three TDs went all for naught as the Vegas offense could not hold up their end in a 41-24 loss on Sunday. Smith was a big loser in NFL Week 3.

Dallas Cowboys Defense

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys’ defense has been so bad to start the season, Micah Parsons probably wouldn’t have made much of a difference if he were still around. Oddly enough, their best performance came when they gave up 24 to the defending champions. However, they made Russell Wilson look like his old self in Week 2 (37 points given up) and gave Caleb Williams a bunch of much-needed confidence on Sunday (31 points given up). Dallas would be 0-3 if their offense didn’t score 40 and save them last week.

Michael Penix Jr.

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

There was speculation all week about the Atlanta Falcons trading Kirk Cousins. Since several teams around the league were starting backups in Week 3 and Michael Penix Jr. seemed entrenched in the role. Then Sunday came. The former first-round pick had a nightmare performance as he connected on just 18 of his 36 passes for 172 yards, 0 touchdowns, and interceptions. It forced head coach Raheem Morris to bring in Cousins late and open the door to doubt about Penix Jr. actually having the potential to be a star QB in the NFL.

Tua Tagovailoa

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Were the Miami Dolphins expected to beat the Buffalo Bills on Thursday? No. Do they have the talent to pull off an upset? Yes. Unfortunately, QB Tua Tagovailoa threw up another stinker this week. He got a solid 130 total yards from the run game, but the Phins’ passing attack could just never get going. It was another rough day for the veteran QB as doubt continues to grow around him and his head coach.