When you land the 14th overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, it’s hard to predict which prospect the Baltimore Ravens could select. Of course, they do have some obvious needs to fill, especially after All-Pro center Tyler Linderbaum left in free agency.

While there isn’t a center prospect who’s projected to be a first-round pick, there is another interior lineman who could help stabilize Baltimore’s trenches. If the board falls their way, the Ravens just might be able to draft the top player at his position.

Recently, Essentially Sports’ NFL insider Tony Pauline reported that Penn State offensive guard Olaivavega Ioane is “very likely” to land with the Ravens with the 14th pick.

“Word inside the league is that people expect Olaivavega Ioane of Penn State to be a top-15 pick, and it’s very likely he lands with the Baltimore Ravens, who own the 14th selection,” Pauline wrote. “Not every team has Ioane at the top of their guard boards, yet the majority do, including teams considering the position in Round 1.”

Ioane is widely regarded as the best guard prospect in the draft class, and it’s not close. While there are a few guards who could land in the second round, Ioane is the only one expected to hear his name called on Day 1, and he’d be a great fit in Baltimore, which could use some reinforcements on its line.

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