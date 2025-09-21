A new update on the Atlanta Falcons’ stance about a Kirk Cousins trade before next month’s trade deadline is elite-level foolishness.

Despite giving him a massive $180 million contract a year ago, the Falcons needed just 14 games to end the Cousins era in Hot-lanta. However, even before he started his first game, the organization showed its lack of confidence when it used a 2024 first-round pick on quarterback Michael Penix Jr. That ended up being the right choice.

Kirk Cousins contract (Spotrac): Four years, $180 million

Cousins’ surgically repaired Achilles did not help him recapture his previous Pro Bowl form, and the former Washington star has looked like a young signal caller with the potential to be a franchise QB. It’s why it seems like a no-brainer for the Falcons to trade Cousins, especially when there are several teams starting backups in Week 3.

Yet, Atlanta has been resistant to a trade. However, a new report claims they are open to a deal, but for a ridiculous price.

Atlanta Falcons still want ‘premium pick’ in Kirk Cousins trade

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Falcons are absolutely open to a trade for Cousins, but they want to “ask for a lot in return,” including the team that gets him “eating” a good amount of his salary and getting a “premium” pick in return.

If Cousins had lost his starting job due to an injury, but looked good up until that point, the Falcons’ stance would make sense. Since competent NFL QBs are hard to find. However, in his 14 starts last season, the 37-year-old looked like a shell of himself. Furthermore, a report this week suggested many teams around the league believe Cousins “is done.”

Kirk Cousins stats (2024): 7-7 record, 3,508, 18 TDs, 16 INTs, 88.6 rating

So there aren’t many teams kicking down the door to take Cousins and his remaining contract. The idea of getting a premium pick for him at this point is laughable. The best thing the organization can do is try to move as much of his contract and take whatever they can get in terms of draft compensation.

He is owed $35 million a piece for the next two seasons, and if he is cut after this year, it comes with a huge dead cap hit. If Atlanta could even slash $20 million a year of that off their payroll, it would benefit them greatly in improving other areas of the roster. However, Falcons owner Arthur Blank is not ready to admit how bad the deal is and is stupidly trying to hold out hope they can save face in a trade.