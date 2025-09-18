A new report should put to rest recent rumors that the Cincinnati Bengals or Minnesota Vikings could target a trade for Kirk Cousins in the next few weeks.

Both the Bengals and Vikings are in a bit of a pickle. Cincy is 2-0 and had playoff aspirations heading into the season. However, star QB Joe Burrow could be gone until at least December after undergoing surgery on a torn ligament in his toe.

His Vikings counterpart, JJ McCarthy, has a high ankle sprain that could sideline him for the next month. Unsurprisingly, both teams have underwhelming backup options in Jake Browning and Carson Wentz. That’s why they’ve been linked to potential trades for upgrades, including four-time Pro Bowler Kirk Cousins.

Kirk Cousins Contract: Four years, $180 million

With a rash of recent QB injuries, why haven't we heard about meaningful trade discussions surrounding Falcons backup Kirk Cousins?



However, a new report should shut down the Cousins speculation. During a recent appearance on the “Scoop City” podcast, NFL insider James Palmer revealed that “there are some people in the league that think Kirk Cousins is done.”

The general assumption for why Cousins has not been traded after being demoted to the Atlanta Falcons QB2 spot last year is first the team hasn’t been interested in moving him yet. And second, they don’t want to pick up any of what’s left on his four-year, $180 million contract.

Kirk Cousins stats (2024): 7-7 record, 3,508 passing yards, 18 TDs, 16 INTs, 88.6 passer rating

The 37-year-old saw his 2023 end after Week 8 when he tore his Achilles tendon. He did not look good in his first 14 starts in Atlanta, which was why he was benched. His age, matched with his contract and a belief around the league that he can no longer be an impact player, should end any further rumors that he could be traded to the Bengals or Vikings.