While the Arizona Cardinals have four quarterbacks on the roster, most would argue that they don’t have a franchise QB on the team. Sure, they have capable bridge options, such as expected starter Jacoby Brissett or top backup Gardner Minshew III. After that, the Cardinals have a developmental option in third-round rookie Carson Beck, who does have starter upside, but may have a long way to go before he gets there. After that, the Cardinals roster the 25-year-old Kedon Slovis, who went undrafted in 2024.

However, only Minshew and Beck have been brought in since the Cardinals made the coaching change from Jonathan Gannon to the offensive-minded Mike LaFleur. In other words, Brissett and Slovis’ standing in Arizona may not be that secure, especially considering the former wants a raise. Could the Cardinals already have their eyes on another top QB prospect?

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USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Late on Sunday night, it was revealed that Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby intends to enter the NFL’s supplemental draft, which is expected to take place in late July. The news didn’t come as a complete shock, as Sorsby had been fighting for a chance to play another season of college football after being under NCAA investigation for sports betting. Yet, the timing of Sorsby’s availability makes him an interesting fit for the NFL.

Viewed as a potential first-round pick talent who could slip to as late as the fourth round after the gambling character concerns emerged, Sorsby is an intriguing talent with a big arm and above-average mobility. He’s someone who analysts have speculated wouldn’t have been drafted before Fernando Mendoza, but likely would have been viewed as a better prospect than Ty Simpson, who went 13th to the Los Angeles Rams.

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Is he someone who could change the Cardinals’ quarterback plans this fall? Possibly.

Recently, ESPN’s Ben Solak suggested that the Cardinals are the “most obvious choice” as to who may select Sorsby in the supplemental draft.

“The Cardinals are the most obvious choice, as they don’t have an exciting starting option on their roster. Veterans Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew II are known backup types, while third-round rookie Carson Beck doesn’t project as a high-end starter. Sorsby would easily clear Beck as the potential franchise passer. However, the Cardinals might not wish to spend any 2027 capital as they gear up for a bigger swing in the upcoming draft. The Browns are in a similar boat.”

However, Solak also linked Sorsby to seven other teams. They are the Browns, Jets, Dolphins, Falcons, Steelers, Colts, and Vikings. All could make sense for Sorsby for different reasons.

Yet, all it takes is one. Whichever team is willing to draft Sorsby highest will be the team that’s rewarded with the 22-year-old QB prospect.

Related: 5 Possible Brendan Sorsby NFL Supplemental Draft Landing Spots for Late July