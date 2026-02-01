The Arizona Cardinals became the last of 10 NFL teams to name a new head coach. By hiring Mike LaFleur, the Cardinals went in an opposite direction from last time, finding a coach with a specialty in offense.

Now, it’s of utmost importance for LaFleur to find a good defensive coordinator, so he doesn’t have to worry about that side of the ball. Yet, the Cardinals may already have a lead on a good fit in Arizona.

According to Sports Illustrated‘s Albert Breer, the market is now “moving” on Gus Bradley. Breer says either the Tennessee Titans or Cardinals could hire Bradley. Yet, since Robert Saleh will be assuming playcalling duties in Tennessee, the job in Arizona is viewed as more favorable.

Breer reports that this noticeable difference gives Arizona the edge in making Bradley their new defensive playcaller. If he does become highly sought-after as Breer makes it sound, it could create a land rush to hire Bradley first.

Bradley currently operates as the assistant head coach for the San Francisco 49ers. His connection to coach Saleh could certainly lead him to Tennessee. If not, Bradley, who has been a defensive coordinator for four different NFL teams in addition to being the former head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, shouldn’t have any trouble finding work again.

