Chances are, the Arizona Cardinals won’t contend for a playoff spot this year. Moving forward with a first-year head coach in Mike LaFleur, the Cardinals are viewed as the weak link in a very top-heavy NFC West division featuring the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, current championship favorites in the Los Angeles Rams, and an experienced leadership group who could just be a piece away with the San Francisco 49ers.

In other words, it could be a long season for Cardinals fans. One where the team prioritizes the development of young players over racking up as many wins as possible. Then again, this is the NFL, and there are surprises every year. After all, the Cardinals still have some very talented players, including one on defense who recently generated some extremely high praise for his performance last season.

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Budda Baker is ‘Impossible to Block in the Run Game’

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Offensively, the Cardinals could be in for a bounce-back season, as the offensive-minded coach LaFleur takes over controls. It also helps that they added potential Rookie of the Year winner Jeremiyah Love to an already talented backfield.

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Yet, eventually the Cardinals will be forced to pass and while there’s tension with Jacoby Brissett over his contract, he’s coming off a career year. The Cardinals also have one of the NFL’s best tight ends in Trey McBride and a receiver with sky-high potential in Marvin Harrison Jr.

On defense, they still have the reliable Budda Baker.

Recently, ESPN surveyed NFL executives, coaches and scouts, asking them to rank the best players at each position. On Thursday, the results for safeties came in. To no surprise, Baker ranked in the top 10.

While he landed down the list a bit at No. 8, it was the way an anonymous NFL coordinator spoke about Baker that perfectly articulated what sets the Cardinals defender apart from his peers.

“The coverage piece has never been there, so he’s pretty scheme-specific, and it’s hard to criticize that in my opinion. But he’s impossible to block in the run game, and he’s a great blitzer. So for what he does, he still does it at a high level.” Unnamed NFL Coordinator on Budda Baker

Sure, not everyone will be able to do everything on the football field. But the 30-year-old Baker understands his limitations and gets the job done his way at a high level.

Baker may not be the ball-hawking safety who will make plays all over the gridiron on the back end, but there’s also a unique value to being able to be an intimidating presence near the line of scrimmage. Quarterbacks hate a pest, and Baker is among the best.

The eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time First-Team All-Pro selection is entering season two of a three-year, $54 million contract extension signed in 2024. If the Cardinals get off to a rough start, chances are the veteran will become a popular trade candidate, and his reputation should lead to plenty of interest.