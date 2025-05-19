Arizona Cardinals named best fit for six-time Pro Bowler

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Can the Arizona Cardinals take another leap forward in 2025? After all, coach Jonathan Gannon led them to a 4-13 record in his first season before improving to an 8-9 record in 2024. What’s next?

The Cardinals believe they have a strong mix of veteran contributors and young players on rookie contracts. Yet, does this team have enough to reach the postseason for the first time since 2021?

They may still want to add more reinforcements to the receiving corps. If so, ESPN’s NFL analyst Matt Bowen believes the Cardinals are the best fit to sign six-time Pro Bowl receiver Keenan Allen.

“Allen isn’t as dynamic of a mover at this late stage of his career, but the 33-year-old showed with Chicago that he’s still a crafty route runner who can make himself available to the quarterback. In Arizona, Allen could carve out a role as a chain-moving option for Kyler Murray.



Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr. are Murray’s top two targets, so Allen would compete with Zay Jones and Michael Wilson for reps. Despite a heel injury keeping him out of two games in 2024, Allen finished with at least 60 receptions for the eighth straight season.” ESPN’s Matt Bowen on Keenan Allen fitting with Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have a lot of youth leading their receiving corps. Marvin Harrison Jr may be a phenom but he’s only headed into his second NFL season. Michael Wilson is just heading into his third. While Zay Jones and Greg Dortch are more experienced, they don’t compare to the level of play Allen has displayed at his peak.

While Allen’s best days are surely behind him, it’s possible he could be in for a bounce-back season on a team like the Cardinals who appear to have some space for another contributor.

Related: NFL hopes for more isolated Netflix-only games in near future