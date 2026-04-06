Andrew Luck shocked the National Football League nearly seven years ago when he abruptly retired at 29 years old, stepping away from his NFL career just weeks ahead of the 2019 season. Fast forward to 2026, and one of his former teammates made comments claiming to know what led to it behind the scenes.

Former Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron, who played for the team from 2018-19, said on the On My Soul podcast that then-Colts general manager Chris Ballard pressured Luck into retirement after issuing a mandate that he played through lingering pain.

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The comments resulted in Luck, who rarely speaks publicly, sending an email to Mike Chappell of FOX 59 Indianapolis to correct the record. He shared that he maintains a strong relationship with Ballard to this day, and what Ebron said on the podcast is untrue.

“Chris and I had a wonderful partnership, especially through my decision to retire, and we remain close. Any notion of internal pressures that influenced my decision are without merit.” Former Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck on rumors that pressure form then-GM Chris Ballard resulted in his retirement

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It’s not entirely surprising that Ebron, who never even spent two full seasons as Luck’s teammate, might not have the most accurate information on what went down in Indianapolis. We’re also in an era where players are making more regular podcast appearances or hosting their own, and viral clips bring attention and views to podcasts that might not otherwise get them.

Thorough reporting on Luck’s career, primarily by Zak Keefer of The Athletic in August 2025, captures why he retired. The 6-foot-4 quarterback’s body was already starting to deteriorate rapidly, and the grind of football and rehabilitation for all the injuries took a toll on both him personally and his family. Now serving as the general manager for his alma mater Stanford, Luck is happier and living the life he wants to.