All-Pro defender expresses great interest in joining New York Jets

Last year, when defensive specialists Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich coached the New York Jets, they finished with just the 20th-ranked defense in the NFL. An offseason of change has seen former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn take over in New York, and he’s expected to improve the defense too.

The Jets didn’t add a defender until the third round, when they selected cornerback Azareye’h Thomas with the 73rd overall pick. Three other defenders were drafted in their seven-man draft class.

There’s no guarantee that the Jets have done enough to improve the defense, but they could potentially still get a bit of extra help.

New York’s former All-Pro safety Jamal Adams went on The Jets Lounge to campaign to return to the organization, recently saying he’d “love to be back with the Jets.”

“I would love to be back with the Jets and, obviously, finish it the right way. Man, that would be a dream come true, just to patch up that relationship and kind of make it work. Just come in there as a seasoned vet and give game to the young cats and help in any way, shape or form I can. I know I can still play football. I’m healthy and I can impact the game in a lot of ways. I just need that fair opportunity to come in and showcase what I can do.” ESPN’s Rich Cimini

Now that general manager Joe Douglas, who traded Adams to the Seahawks, has been ousted, Adams no longer has any issues with the organization. That could certainly open the door to returning to New York, but of course new GM Darren Mougey may not be interested in adding the soon-to-be 30-year-old either.

Adams was once viewed as one of the best safeties in the NFL, but after surviving just five games while bouncing between the Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions in 2024, he remains unsigned late in the offseason.

