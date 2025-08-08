Friday is a big day for the Patriots, especially for those players who sit firmly on the roster bubble. The team is facing off against the Commanders in the preseason opener and this will be one of the final chances for players to make a positive impression.

Mike Vrabel stated earlier this week that the starters will indeed play in this game, but it’s unlikely they’ll play more than a possession or two. With that being said, there should be plenty of opportunities for the backups to make plays and stand out.

The wide receiver position will be especially interesting to watch. Can any of Javon Baker, Ja’Lynn Polk, or Efton Chism III stand out? The same can be said for the linebacker room, as an infusion of talent this offseason made that position group much deeper as well.

Now, ahead of tonight’s game, let’s identify the five players who most need to have a big performance against the Commanders.

Joshua Farmer, DL

Farmer was drafted in the fourth round of the 2025 draft, and it was expected the rookie would play a sizeable role immediately.

Instead, Farmer has failed to stand out this summer and is farther down the depth chart than many anticipated. Milton Williams, Khyiris Tonga, and Christian Barmore have been the starters for most of the summer, with Jeremiah Pharms Jr. being the primary backup. Farmer likely isn’t in danger of being cut as a rookie, but he could be inactive on gamedays at this rate.

Lan Larison, RB

Larison was one of the more interesting players to watch earlier this summer as an undrafted free agent out of the FCS. The top of the depth chart is set at running back with Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, but there is seemingly a spot for Larison if he has a solid preseason.

Patriots insider Carlos A. Perez recently reported that Larison is “firmly on the bubble,” so the rookie will need to show out tonight. Now that there is no fullback on the roster, Larison’s chances should increase to make the team as RB4.

Cole Strange, G

A couple seasons ago, it would have been crazy to list Strange as a cut candidate, but that’s where we are now. The former first-round pick struggled when healthy last season, as has now fallen down the depth chart.

Strange began camp as the favorite to start at left guard, but he has since been supplanted by rookie third-rounder Jared Wilson. Strange is also not even the backup center anymore, as Ben Brown took the first-team snaps when Garrett Bradbury missed practice. If Strange puts out some ugly film tonight, he is likely gone.

Marte Mapu, LB

Like Strange, Mapu once looked like a future building block in New England. Instead, the hybrid defender appears to have fallen out of favor in New England under the new coaching staff.

During camp, Robert Spillane and Christian Elliss received most of the first-team reps at inside linebacker. Reliable veteran Jahlani Tavai is still around as well, as are Jack Gibbens, Monty Rice, and Cam Riley. This is suddenly a deep group, and Mapu may not be able to beat out Gibbens or Tavai for a spot unless he has an insane preseason.

Ja’Lynn Polk, WR

Polk is one of several receivers competing for what is likely just one or two spots. This position group was dreadful last season, but it may end up being a strength in 2025.

Stefon Diggs, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, and Kyle Williams should be looked at as locks. Behind those four, Kayshon Boutte is probably the next man up. Assuming the team keeps six receivers, this means that Polk, Javon Baker, Efton Chism III, and Kendrick Bourne, among others, are competing for one spot.

Baker has been the best of that last bunch during camp, so he probably has the lead right now. A big preseason from Polk could change things though, and he may have an advantage considering he was a second-round pick just one year ago.