Despite some positive injury news on Thursday, the San Francisco 49ers just can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to the health of some of their top stars.

Heading into the 2025 NFL season, it was understood that top receiver Bradon Aiyuk would not be ready for the start of the season after suffering an ACL tear early in their 2024 campaign. Being put on injured reserve confirmed that fact. However, reports suggested a return by Week 6 was possible.

However, that may no longer be the case. During an appearance on Bay Area radio station KNBR, 49ers general manager John Lynch said that Aiyuk “is not close” to a return. Furthermore, he revealed that the injury he suffered last year was not a clean ACL tear and that there was other structural damage that occurred.

“There’s no absolutes on these things. He’s gotta continue to hit markers. He’s tracking well, we’ll be a better team when Brandon’s out there… But it’s not close.” John Lynch

San Francisco has been inundated with injuries since the summer. Aside from Aiyuk’s recovery, starting QB Brock Purdy suffered a pair of injuries in Week 1 that forced him to miss the last two weeks. Jauan Jennings missed Week 3 with ankle and shoulder injuries. And star pass rusher Nick Bosa is out for the season after suffering an ACL tear on Sunday.

49ers fans have a lot to be happy about. Despite their injury woes, they head into Week 4 with a 3-0 record. Star running back Christian McCaffrey has played well, and Purdy could potentially return to the field this week. However, the combo of ACL-related news on Bosa and Aiyuk this week has taken its toll.

San Francisco fans were understandably bothered by the surprising update on their top receiver, and let their frustrations be known on X. Below, you can find some of the best and funniest 49ers fan reactions from Thursday.

He’s not playing this year. Maybe never again. One of the dumbest contract extensions ever. — David C (@beegjuan1) September 25, 2025

49ers medical staff pic.twitter.com/9bbS2YXuMp — chappie (mentally insane sports fan) (@TrentJordanFan) September 25, 2025

And yet I will continue to waste a bench roster spot on him. — Lloyd Christmas (@4LloydChristmas) September 25, 2025

A not clean ACL tear is never what you want to hear.

How much longer is this expected to keep him out now, given the additional damage, and how does the team plan to fill that role in the meantime? — Sifr (@najidsalman) September 25, 2025

I wish I could trust him when he says when they have info they’ll be forthright with it, but they are the biggest pathological liars when it comes to player health you can never believe a word they say lol — Tyler LaRocca (@TylerCLaRocca) September 25, 2025

Yeah, he's droppable for redraft leagues at this point. — 🎙 The Comissioner's Couch Podcast (@TheCommishCouch) September 25, 2025

He may play again but it is essentially a career ender. Will never be the same — DPH (@DPHBuckeyes) September 25, 2025