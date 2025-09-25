Despite some positive injury news on Thursday, the San Francisco 49ers just can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to the health of some of their top stars.
Heading into the 2025 NFL season, it was understood that top receiver Bradon Aiyuk would not be ready for the start of the season after suffering an ACL tear early in their 2024 campaign. Being put on injured reserve confirmed that fact. However, reports suggested a return by Week 6 was possible.
However, that may no longer be the case. During an appearance on Bay Area radio station KNBR, 49ers general manager John Lynch said that Aiyuk “is not close” to a return. Furthermore, he revealed that the injury he suffered last year was not a clean ACL tear and that there was other structural damage that occurred.
San Francisco has been inundated with injuries since the summer. Aside from Aiyuk’s recovery, starting QB Brock Purdy suffered a pair of injuries in Week 1 that forced him to miss the last two weeks. Jauan Jennings missed Week 3 with ankle and shoulder injuries. And star pass rusher Nick Bosa is out for the season after suffering an ACL tear on Sunday.
San Francisco 49ers fans react to Brandon Aiyuk’s injury update
49ers fans have a lot to be happy about. Despite their injury woes, they head into Week 4 with a 3-0 record. Star running back Christian McCaffrey has played well, and Purdy could potentially return to the field this week. However, the combo of ACL-related news on Bosa and Aiyuk this week has taken its toll.
San Francisco fans were understandably bothered by the surprising update on their top receiver, and let their frustrations be known on X. Below, you can find some of the best and funniest 49ers fan reactions from Thursday.
More About: NFL