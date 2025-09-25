It has been an awful start to the season when it comes to the health of the San Francisco 49ers roster. However, on Thursday, they finally got some good news about, arguably, their most important player.

“Let’s get into Brock Purdy. He has been back at practice this week on a limited basis. He actually practiced at the end of last week and did very little as he deals with that turf toe, which is essentially a toe sprain,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. ” And a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder — that is less problematic.

“Because of it being the second week of practice, he has gotten to a point where he has kind of reached the zone where he might be able to play. It certainly seems like he has a real chance to be back on the field for the 49ers [in Week 4], who have unbelievably kept winning since he went down.”

San Francisco 49ers have been battered by injury issues for weeks

Purdy suffered not one but two injuries in their 17-13 season-opening win over the Seattle Seahawks. While it would seem like the shoulder issue would be more concerning, turf toe is what has sidelined him for the last two games. That injury has become a big story this season as a severe case led to likely season-ending surgery for Cincinnati Bengals star QB Joe Burrow last week.

Despite his absence, the 49ers head into Week 4 with a 3-0 record. Their unbeaten start has been led by strong play from their defense, Christian McCaffrey’s impactful start to the year, and rock-solid play from backup QB Mac Jones in relief.

San Francisco has been inundated with injuries since the summer. Star receiver Brandon Aiyuk is on injured reserve as he battles back from an ACL tear suffered last year. Purdy suffered his pair of injuries in Week 1. Jauan Jennings missed Week 3 with ankle and shoulder injuries. And star pass rusher Nick Bosa is out for the season after suffering an ACL tear last week.