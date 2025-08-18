Well, that was fun. The Bears utterly dominated the Bills in preseason Week 2, and it’s hard to find many negatives after the 38-0 beatdown.

The starters got to play, and for the most part, looked exactly how they needed to look. Some of the key reserves, meanwhile, appear to have put themselves in good positions to make the roster. We know wins and losses don’t matter, but let’s not pretend it isn’t exciting to see a dominant win no matter what.

Today, let’s identify the four winners and two losers from preseason Week 2.

Winner: Caleb Williams, QB

You have to list Williams as a winner. The quarterback has received flack this offseason and he proved the doubters wrong with his strong showing against the Bills.

Williams completed 6-of-10 passes for 107 yards and one touchdown. Beyond the box score, though, Williams looked comfortable and seems to be adjusting just fine to Ben Johnson’s new offense.

Loser: Travis Homer, RB

Homer sat out in preseason Week 2 and is apparently dealing with a non-serious calf injury. In the veteran’s absence, Ian Wheeler and Brittain Brown stepped up, as both running back scored and averaged over four yards per carry.

Homer is still likely to make the team strictly due to his efforts on special teams. However, Wheeler in particular is making it harder and harder for the Bears to justify keeping Homer around.

Winner: Ian Wheeler, RB

Speaking of Wheeler, he has to be considered a winner as well. The reserve back rushed 19 times for 80 yards and two touchdowns.

Even though Homer is a veteran and is better on special teams, it’s hard to ignore Wheeler’s contributions. Even if the running back doesn’t make the final roster, it seems likely that he’s done enough to get picked up by another team in need of running back depth.

Loser: Maurice Alexander, WR

Last week, Alexander was one of the stars of the Bears’ offense. This week, it would’ve been nice for the veteran to build on that, but instead, he struggled to make much of an impact.

Alexander only caught one of his three targets and gained just six yards on two punt returns. The veteran was outplayed by Tyler Scott and Samori Tour e, who are both competing for a spot at the back of the receiver depth chart as well.

Winner: Tyler Scott, WR

Scott had a big performance at the moment he needed it most. The receiver has fallen out of favor and failed to impress much, but against the Bills, Scott showed he’s not done just yet.

Scott caught all three of his targets for 54 yards and one score. For a player who was drafted with a mid-round selection just two years ago, Scott may end up doing just enough to edge out Alexander and the other receivers.

Winner: Austin Booker, EDGE

Booker collected three sacks against Miami in the preseason opener, and then added another against the Bills. The edge-rusher has been one of the brightest stars of the preseason so far and could be headed for a large role in 2025.

Booker was probably never in danger of missing the cut, but he’s now ensuring that he will be a factor on gameday as well.