The Bears are preparing for their second preseason game after tying with the Miami Dolphins last weekend. Wins and losses don’t matter this time of year, but it’s still always nice to get a win whenever you can.

Against the Bills in preseason Week 2, though, the main priority will be identifying who fits on the roster for 2025. The hope is that some players on the fringe will prove they deserve a spot and make the team’s decision easier come cut day.

For example, last weekend, edge-rusher Austin Booker, linebacker Noah Sewell, and wide receiver Jahdae Walker stood out. With only two more preseason games remaining, players are running out of chances to prove they belong.

Now, let’s identify the seven players who need bring it in preseason Week 2 if they want to stick around and/or maintain their standing.

Tyson Bagent, QB

Bagent had more opportunities than Austin Reed or Case Keenum in the opener, but he didn’t make the most of them. Bagent completed 13 of 19 passes for 101 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

It seems like the quarterback’s spot is safe due to the flashes he’s shown and his potential, but it wouldn’t be surprising if Keenum ended up as the backup to Caleb Williams. If Bagent wants to maintain the QB2 role, he needs to be more effective against the Bills.

Ian Wheeler, RB

Wheeler has shown flashes this summer, but the Bears have a deep running back room that will be hard to crack. Last weekend, Wheeler rushed seven times for 20 yards and also caught one pass for 14 yards.

The former UDFA has nice hands and speed, but he needs to do enough to overtake Travis Homer or Kyle Monangai, and that hasn’t happened yet.

Maurice Alexander, WR

Alexander has had a nice summer, but he could be a victim of the numbers game. D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, and Olamide Zaccheaus are all locks, which means there’s only one or two spots remaining with several players battling.

Alexander was a bright spot in the opener, catching four passes for 19 yards and a score. The veteran also got the chance to return one kick and one punt, but it seems like Devin Duvernay has the return job locked up already. Does Alexander provide enough as a receiver to be worth keeping around?

Tyler Scott, WR

Even if Scott has a great game against the Bills, it still may not be enough to make the team. Scott seemed to have promise as a rookie, but was a complete non-factor last season and hasn’t shown much this summer either.

As mentioned above, five receiver spots are likely already locked up. There’s a chance Scott could beat out Alexander, Miles Boykin, and others for the final spot, but it’s unlikely at this point do to the fact that Scott offers little on special teams.

Zacch Pickens, DL

It may seem shocking to have Pickens on the roster bubble, but that’s where he seems to be for now. The Bears got much better along the line this offseason so it’s hard to come by an extra spot.

Gervon Dexter Sr., Grady Jarrett, Shemar Turner, and Andrew Billings are all locks, which means there’s likely one spot available. Pickens did have a solid performance last weekend, but he needs to replicate that performance this weekend to have a shot.

Tanoh Kpassagnon, DL

Kpassagnon is an interesting player. On paper, the edge-rusher looks like a natural fit in Dennis Allen’s defense. He has length and speed off the edge, and spent the last several seasons with Allen in New Orleans.

However, the Bears have four edge-rushers in front of Kpassagnon, and they may not be able to keep five. Kpassagnon needs to have a dominant performance against the Bills and force the Bears to keep a fifth edge.

Terell Smith, CB

The Bears are extremely deep at cornerback. Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson, Kyler Gordon, and Nahshon Wright are locks, while Josh Blackwell is close to lock status. That’s already five spots accounted for, which could be bad news for Smith.

Smith also didn’t have as good of a game last weekend as Tre Flowers, who’s also battling for one of the final spots. Smith needs to make some plays against the Bills to feel good about his chances.