As the NFL Draft nears, the primary focus centers on the new wave of talent that will be making its way into the National Football League. However, as we see every year at this time, plenty of veteran players and recent top picks who need a change of scenery can also find new homes.

Let’s dive into our list of players who could be dealt during the three days of the 2026 NFL Draft. Of note, we’ve excluded De’Von Achane and A.J. Brown from this list because it’s highly improbably either are moved this month.

Spencer Rattler, QB, New Orleans Saints

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Tyler Shough demonstrated more than enough as a rookie to be the New Orleans Saints starting quarterback in 2026. The team also brought in former top pick Zach Wilson this offseason, who at least seems to be a viable option as the backup in Kellen Moore’s offense if Shough goes down. Spencer Rattler becomes expendable, especially if New Orleans can net an even stronger return than its original investment (a fifth-round pick in 2024). Rattler—2,903 passing yards, 12-10 TD-INT, and a 62.7% completion rate in 16 career games—could be a viable No. 2 quarterback and potential long-term starter in the right system.

Tyler Shough landing spots: New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals

Related: Latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, New York Giants

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If the New York Giants are trading any defensive player during the 2026 NFL Draft, we think it will be Kayvon Thibodeaux rather than Dexter Lawrence. In four seasons since being taken with the fifth overall pick, the 6-foot-5 edge rusher has totaled 55 QB hits and 23.5 sacks in 53 regular-season games. Not quite what New York hoped for. With John Harbaugh overseeing things now, there’s an opportunity to provide Thibodeaux a fresh start and flip him for a draft pick that can help the Giants at a bigger position of need.

Kayvon Thibodeaux landing spots: Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs

Related: Giants Reporter Reveals Likely Return in Dexter Lawrence Trade

Kimani Vidal, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

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With new play-caller Mike McDaniel orchestrating this rushing attack, the Los Angeles Chargers brought in Keaton Mitchell to provide some explosiveness. He should be an excellent complement to pair with Omarion Hampton. Unfortunately, it really leaves no place for Kimani Vidal coming off a season where he totaled 779 scrimmage yards and averaged 4.6 yards per touch in 13 games. The 2026 NFL Draft class is unusually thin at running back, and with Vidal carrying just a $1.075 million cap hit this season, he’s an ideal target for teams in need of a 1B for their backfield committee.

Kimani Vidal Landing Spots: Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants

Xavier Legette, WR, Carolina Panthers

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Things just haven’t worked out for Xavier Legette with the Carolina Panthers. Selected with the 32nd overall pick in 2024, he’s produced just 860 receiving yards on 148 targets in 31 career regular-season games. Having been passed by both Jalen Coker and Tetairoa McMillan, and with Carolina likely taking a wide receiver in the 2026 NFL Draft, Legette will probably need a new home. He’ll face an uphill battle even with a change of scenery, but perhaps better quarterback play and a different role might get a little more out of him.

Xavier Legette landing spots: Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans

Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts

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The Indianapolis Colts are all-in on Daniel Jones, even coming off Achilles surgery. That seems like a massive gamble to take, especially with the head coach and general manager both on the hot seat in 2026, but it’s the path this franchise chose. It’s time for the organization to do the right thing and trade Anthony Richardson in what is effectively a contract year for him. Richardson obviously should land somewhere that can focus on developing him behind the scenes, only bringing him onto the field to utilize his athleticism or in case of an injury. A fresh start is in everyone’s best interest.

Anthony Richardson landing spots: Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens

Related: Colts GM Addresses Potential Anthony Richardson Trade