Week 1 in the new NFL season is finally here. On Thursday night, the 2025 regular season kicks off with a matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. Two teams with playoff aspirations and high-powered offenses. However, quite a few teams around the league aren’t as lucky when it comes to the offensive side of the ball.

Heading into NFL Week 1, certain franchises are expected to struggle due to their limitations on offense. So who are the worst of the worst? We aim to answer that question with our look at the 10 worst NFL offenses in Week 1.

10. New York Jets

New New York Jets head coach Aaron Glen has a major challenge ahead. While the offense has a couple of high-impact talents in Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall, new starting QB Justin Fields did not look good in his first summer with the team. If he can’t up his game and show he is more than the player we have seen throughout his career, Gang Green’s offense could be a bottom-10 group in our rankings all year.

9. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals’ offense has the pieces to be a pretty good unit. The big question is, will everything come together for them in 2025? Trey McBride had a breakthrough season, but unfortunately, last year’s top pick, Marvin Harrison Jr., disappointed. They have a rock-solid RB, and Klyer Murray is a Pro Bowler when he is right. The Cards need to show life this season, or this unit will get broken up after the year.

8. Carolina Panthers

Last season, Bryce Young showed major growth. While he didn’t fill up the stat sheet, he gave Carolina Panthers management reason to believe the former No. 1 overall pick still can be the future of their organization. In the offseason, they signed former Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle, and, in the draft, they landed the best receiver in this year’s class, Arizona star Tetairoa McMillan. On paper, this unit should be even better.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense will be led by another QB well past his prime. This time, it will be league legend Aaron Rodgers. While they added DK Metcalf, they lost Najee Harris in free agency and traded George Pickens. If Rodgers plays like he did last year, Pittsburgh’s defense will struggle all year.

6. Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones beating out Anthony Richardson for the Indianapolis Colts’ starting QB job may be the greatest proof that he is an even bigger draft bust than the former Giants. Yet, there is hope. Jones did have a pretty good season three years ago. He will also have an elite RB, just like he did in 2022, and nice weapons in Michael Pittman Jr. and first-rounder Tyler Warren. Expectations are not high for the Colts, but they could surprise.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ offense was a major disappointment last season. Even when former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence was available, they struggled. They hope for a turnaround this year with new head coach Liam Coen and the help of Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. Plus, the lone bright spot from 2024, Brian Thomas Jr., is a year older and has Pro Bowler potential this season.

4. New York Giants

The New York Giants’ offense has two outstanding players in Malik Nabers and Andrew Thomas. However, the rest of the unit leaves something to be desired. This season brings a get-better-or-get-fired scenario for coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. And the pair are resting their jobs on the arm of greybeard future Hall of Famer Russell Wilson. Could New York surprise? Sure. Is it likely with Wilson? Not really.

3. Tennessee Titans

In 2025, the Tennessee Titans’ offense will have proven skill players in Tyler Lockett, Calvin Ridley, and Tony Pollard. However, they will also have rookie No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward running the offense. The former Miami star has a ton of potential, but there are sure to be notable growing pains early in the season. But the rock-solid veterans he has around him should make things a bit easier for the NFL newbie.

2. New Orleans Saints

Despite speculation that rookie Tyler Shough would win the starting QB job, the New Orleans Saints begin the year with 2024 fifth-rounder Spencer Rattler back under center for new head coach Kellen Moore. With an offensive-minded head coach and solid weapons in Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave, the NO offense could be better than expected early in the new season. But they start out as one of the worst NFL offenses to begin 2025.

1. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns’ offense begins 2025 without a couple of major pieces from the last few years. Gone is Nick Chubb, and Deshaun Watson is still rehabbing his torn Achilles tendon suffered last season. In their place is greybeard Joe Flacco and Jerome Ford — who is stepping in for still unsigned rookie Quinshon Judkins. While they added Jerry Jeudy, this offense is not expected to do a lot in the new season, and it’s why they are the worst NFL offense heading into Week 1.