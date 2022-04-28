WATCH: NFL Draft observes moment of silence for Dwayne Haskins

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Before the 2022 NFL Draft could get started in which 262 athletes will hear their names called throughout the three-day process, the league made sure to take a moment to remember Dwayne Haskins.

Haskins, who passed away April 9, 2022 at the age of 24, made a lasting impact on many people around the world. That scene was on full display Thursday night.

Wth over 100,000 people in attendance in anticipation of the night’s events in Las Vegas, Nevada, the spectators on hand took the time to observe a moment of silence in an emotional moment for all.

Check it out for yourself.

A moment of silence for Dwayne Haskins. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sYnFVva68K — NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2022

