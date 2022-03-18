New York Yankees trade Luke Voit to San Diego Padres

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are trading first baseman Luke Voit to the San Diego Padres, parting ways with the slugger after re-signing Anthony Rizzo.

Voit, a 22nd round pick in the 2013 MLB Draft, became a prominent member of the Yankees’ lineup in recent years. He experienced a breakout season in 2019, hitting 21 home runs with 62 RBI and a .263/.378/.464 slash line.

Related: 2022 MLB predictions

As first reported by MLB insider Jon Heyman, Voit is headed to San Diego and will report for spring training within the next few days. MLB.com’s AJ Cassavelli confirmed the deal.

The Padres are indeed trading for Luke Voit, source says. Adds some much-needed thump to their lineup. Return unclear. — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) March 18, 2022

During the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Voit led MLB in home runs (22) and delivered 52 RBI with a career-best .277 batting average. However, his performance at the plate dropped off this past season and New York replaced him by retaining Rizzo.

Luke Voit stats (2021): 11 home runs, .239/.328/.437, 35 RBI, 30.7% K-rate

Voit, a right-handed bat, will provide some needed pop to a Padres’ lineup that just lost Fernando Tatis Jr. until June. San Diego is currently shopping Eric Hosmer around the league, but there is minimal interest in taking on his contract.

Related: MLB power rankings – Previewing 2022 MLB season

The Yankees are receiving 20-year-old pitcher Justin Lange in exchange for Voit. Lange, a 6-foot-4 righty, was the 34th overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft. He is not expected to be among New York’s top-20 prospects when rankings are updated.