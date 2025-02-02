Rumors of New York Yankees interest in pursuit of New York Mets star reportedly was fake news all along

A major New York Yankees rumor from this offseason was reportedly fake news despite it being a sensible decision for the franchise.

This has been a very productive offseason for the Pinstripes. In early December they were hit with a massive body blow when they not only lost Juan Soto in free agency but to crosstown rivals the New York Mets. However, they recovered from the departure splendidly in the weeks following.

They gave Atlanta Braves All-Star Max Fried the biggest deal ever given to a left-handed pitcher. Acquired stud closer Devin Williams. Made a trade for one-time NL MVP Cody Bellinger. Then followed that move up by adding a second former NL MVP, Paul Goldschmidt. The latter addition filled a major need for the team heading into 2025.

However, before signing Goldschmidt, the Yankees were linked to several big names to fill their hole at first base. Including Mets All-Star Pete Alonso. But a new report this weekend claims the club never considered a retaliation move after losing Soto to the team from Queens.

Pete Alonso stats (2024): .240 AVG, .329 OBP, .459 SLG, .788 OPS, 34 HR, 88 RBI, 91 R

New York Yankees never had an interest in signing Pete Alonso

“At the time of the trade for Bellinger, the Yankees were still shopping for a first baseman. They never had interest in signing Pete Alonso,” sources told ESPN’s Jorge Castillo. “Christian Walker could have been a fit, but the Yankees decided they didn’t want to pay the penalty for signing a player who was given the qualifying offer.”

If Walker and Alonso were never in play for the New York Yankees, was it Goldschmidt or bust? Castillo claims that before signing the seven-time All-Star the team was in discussions to trade for a talented young star from the AL Central.

Paul Goldschmidt stats (2024): .245 AVG, .302 OBP, .414 SLG, .716 OPS, 22 HR, 65 RBI, 70 R

“The Yankees engaged in discussions with the Cleveland Guardians on Josh Naylor, but the two sides couldn’t come to a resolution, according to a source, before Naylor was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks,” Castillo wrote.

