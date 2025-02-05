Former MLB GM presents New York Mets trade proposal for ace pitcher

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Signing Juan Soto made the New York Mets an offseason winner. Yet, if there’s one thing this organization has learned from their past mistakes, it’s that one player can’t turn a playoff contender into a World Series winner.

In other words, there’s still more work to be done on the Mets’ roster, especially if they plan on keeping pace with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have made plenty of their own splashes this offseason.

However, the latest Mets rumors could help New York close the competition gap if New York can execute a trade.

New York Mets Dylan Cease trade proposal parts with top prospect

One of the biggest names on the MLB trade block is San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease, who has a lifetime MLB ERA of 3.75. He’s been an excellent starter, but the Padres are looking to cut costs. Cease is already in the last year of his contract and will be seeking a long-term extension.

For now, Cease is set to make $13.7 million in 2025, but Spotrac projects his next contract to earn him a salary of just over $20 million. That may be too rich for the Padres’ blood.

Recently, former Mets GM Jim Duquette appeared on SNY to share his ideal Mets trade proposal that would land Cease in New York. His offer included two prospects and one major league talent.

Mets trade: Tylor Megill, Jett Williams, Ronald Hernandez

Padres trade: Dylan Cease

A Decent Proposal:



🔶 Mets get: Dylan Cease

🔷 Padres get: Tylor Megill, Jett Williams, Ronald Hernandez@JimDuquetteGM presents his Dylan Cease trade proposal on Mets Hot Stove https://t.co/q9lPV4L9YB pic.twitter.com/acGuNiqQez — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 5, 2025

Williams is the Mets’ second-highest-ranked prospect, according to MLB.com. He ranks 58th overall out of the top 100 prospects in baseball. He splits time between shortstop and playing in the outfield and is expected to make his MLB debut at some point in the 2025 season.

With the Padres looking for young, affordable talent, the Mets may have what it takes to land a player of Cease’s caliber, but they’re not the only ones in the hunt for the Padres pitcher.

