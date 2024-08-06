Latest New York Mets rumors reveal former top prospect with hot trade market, future plan for him

The New York Mets operated as buyers at the MLB trade deadline while still making sure to not be overaggressive and sacrifice the future. Not only did that mean entering negotiations with the Mets top prospects off the table, but it also meant refusing to trade a former top prospect.

New York made small additions, strengthening its lineup depth with the addition of outfielder Jesse Winker and the team made significant improvements to its bullpen. The Mets front office also needed to react quickly after the season-ending injury suffered by Kodai Senga, forcing New York to acquire Paul Blackburn.

However, throughout negotiations, it became clear to selling teams that many of the Mets top prospects wouldn’t be moved. That includes one of their young players who was sent down earlier this season but had a lot of suitors at the MLB trade deadline.

According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, Brett Baty received significant interest this summer with multiple clubs trying to land him from New York. Among the most aggressive suitors, the rebuilding Miami Marlins who had “heavy interest” in Baty.

Brett Baty stats MLB (ESPN): .214/.281/.325, .606 OPS, 15 home runs, 55 RBI in 542 career at-bats

However, the Mets were determined not to sell low on Baty. The 24-year-old third baseman received an extended opportunity in the Mets lineup early this season, but he slashed just .229/.306/.327 with a .633 OPS. After being sent down to Triple-A, Mark Vientos (.883 OPS) stepped up as a key part of the Mets lineup.

New York hasn’t seemed to lose confidence in Baty, the 12th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. While he is now having some issues against Triple-A pitching – .209/.354/.352 with a .706 OPS – there’s still a belief he can still develop into becoming an everyday player.

Baty is still reportedly viewed as the team’s “best at initiating hard contact” in the minor leagues and there’s a chance he could be brought back up when rosters expand in September as a left-handed bench bat. While the Mets are keeping him for now, there does seem to be a chance he could be moved next spring.