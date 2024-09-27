New York Mets rumor suggests Kodai Senga is in play for massive weekend games versus Brewers and Braves

A new rumor claims the New York Mets could get the ace of their staff back just in time for a pivotal set of games that will determine if they reach the playoffs in 2024.

This weekend will make or break the Mets’ postseason hopes. They enter their series against the Brewers with a record of 87-70. And hold a very small one-game lead over rivals the Braves for one of the final two Wild Card spots. Oddly enough, they will face Atlanta in a season finale double-header next week that could have huge ramifications.

However, before then they have a three-game set with the National League Central champions that they must do well in. Who New York sends to the mound for those matchups, as well as their doubleheader against the Braves, could decide their postseason fate. It was a topic that The Athletic Mets insiders Will Sammon and Tim Britton took a look at this week.

One interesting strategy they believe the team could employ against the Braves or Brewers is a bullpen game. And the New York Mets might bring back staff ace Kodai Senga in such a scenario.

New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga could return for bullpen game versus Brewers or Braves

“While the Mets had previously ruled Senga out for the remainder of the regular season, privately they expressed some optimism that he could still factor into the plans this weekend,” the outlet reports. “Starting off a bullpen game could be the best shot to bring him back into the fold.”

However, The Athletic reporters also cautioned another source in the organization suggested that still might be hard for Senga to do. Since he felt discomfort in his tricep after his only rehab appearance for Triple-A Syracuse last week.

Kodai Senga has missed most of the season first because of a shoulder strain. Then in July, after five impressive innings in his return start versus the Braves, he suffered a high-grade left calf strain.

