New York Knicks working to trade one of its notable young players

The New York Knicks acquired young forward Cam Reddish, veteran Solomon Hill, and a 2025 second-round pick in a deal with the Atlanta Hawks that sent out a 2022 first-round pick and forward Kevin Knox.

The Hawks ended up winning this trade as they packaged the first-round pick in a deal that landed guard Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. It was one of the biggest trades of the offseason.

However, the Knicks have been struggling to find much out of their end of the deal which has brought them to a dreaded point. Let’s dive into the latest updates on New York and Reddish.

New York Knicks looking to trade Cam Reddish, willing to attach him to move another player

Reddish has been statistically better than his tenure with New York during the 2021-’22 season as he is averaging 8.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assists while shooting a career-high 44.9% from the field.

Despite the slight uptick in his performance, the Knicks appear to be over the experiment. The team took Reddish out of the rotation and labeled him as a healthy scratch last week against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Now, the two sides are likely to end their partnership soon. According to New York Daily News’ Stefan Bondy, the Knicks and Reddish’s representatives are looking for a trade as his role has evaporated.

The 23-year-old forward and New York did not reach an extension by the October deadline which means he will become a free agent this summer. There is also another layer to this update.

According to The Athletic’s Fred Katz, the organization is willing to attach Reddish to unload guard Evan Fournier’s salary to another team. New York would also be willing to do this with guard Immanuel Quickley.

Reddish has a $5.95 million cap hit in the final year of his rookie contract. Meanwhile, Fournier has an $18 million cap hit with a club option after the 2023-’24 season. Therefore, the Knicks are willing to attach a positive asset to him.

It should be expected to see New York active on the trade market as the deadline starts to come into the horizon. It might not be until December 15 when contracts signed during the offseason can be traded but it is coming.

For now, it will be an interesting storyline as the Knicks look to make moves during the 2022-’23 season as they sit ninth in the Eastern Conference with an 11-13 record.