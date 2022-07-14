NBA insider says New York Knicks are ‘gonna wind up with Donovan Mitchell’

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

One ESPN NBA insider believes the New York Knicks “are perfectly positioned” to land Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell in a trade this summer.

There have been rumblings about the Knicks’ interest in Mitchell for years. The organization is in desperate need of a proven All-Star and the New York native has often been considered a top option for team president Leon Rose and his front office regime. Furthermore, the team has worked hard since his hiring in 2020 to maintain cap flexibility and cultivate draft assets in the event a star like Mitchell became available.

Well, what the Knicks have longed for has finally come to pass and Mitchell is on the block. Earlier this week, it was reported that the Jazz is as willing as ever to hear trade offers for the 25-year-old. Along with that development, came the news that the Knicks have been laying the groundwork for a deal and are a front runner to acquire Mitchell soon.

New York Knicks ‘have been preparing’ for possible Donovan Mitchell trade for years

On a Thursday edition of ESPN’s morning show “Get Up,” network NBA insider Tim Bontemps explained why the Knicks are perfectly lined up to achieve the end game that has been years in the making.

“I think ultimately, they’re gonna wind up with Donovan Mitchell. Since Leon Rose got to the Knicks in 2020, they have been preparing for this moment. Stockpiling draft picks. He came from CAA. Mitchell is repped by CAA. They’ve been waiting to get a star player. Mitchell is the first star to truly become available. They have eight first-round picks to trade. [Jazz President] Danny Ainge got a bunch of first-round picks from the Minnesota Timberwolves for Rudy Gobert. I think the Knicks are perfectly positioned to finally get a star, [and] get Mitchell back home to New York.” Tim Bontemps on Donovan mitchell trade to knicks

Donovan Mitchell stats (2021-2022): 25.9 PPG, 4.2 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 35% 3PT

A deal for the star guard could very well include many of the eight first-round picks they have in the next few drafts and the Knicks’ top young player in RJ Barrett. Plus, forward Evan Fournier likely would be included in a swap to make the money end of the deal matchup.