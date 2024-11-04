Wild New York Knicks rumor claims they traded for Karl-Anthony Towns to use him in a deal for an even bigger star soon

Are the New York Knicks not planning to hold on to Karl-Anthony Towns long-term? A surprising new rumor suggests the club may have acquired the big man so they can use him as a trade chip in an even bigger deal.

There are some big expectations for the Knicks this season. Last year they showed they could be an elite when they secured the second seed in the 2024 playoffs. Unfortunately, injuries severely damaged their Finals hopes and they were ousted in the Semifinals.

With the team seeming as close as ever to seriously competing for a championship, the front office bolstered those chances by making a pair of blockbuster trades for two-way stud Mikal Bridges and four-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns.

The second move had been rumored for some time. But there were those around the NBA who wondered if it really made them better. Since they gave up three-time All-Star Julius Randle and talented three-point ace Donte DiVincenzo in the deal.

However, a surprising new report claims some around the game believe the Towns trade may have been made to set up an even bigger one that could happen later this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats (2024-25): 31.0 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 6.3 APG, 0.5 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Could the New York Knicks use KAT in a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade?

After Milwaukee got off to a 1-5 start in October, the future of Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a big story recently. There has even been renewed speculation he could force a trade before the February NBA trade deadline. And it seems some executives around the game think the New York Knicks could be involved.

“I’ve heard more than one rival team since the [Towns] trade wonder aloud about whether having a player of Towns’ caliber on the roster for a potential future Antetokounmpo offer was among the Knicks’ motivations for giving in on their long-held reluctance to include Donte DiVincenzo in trade talks with the Timberwolves. And push for that deal’s completion when they did on top of New York’s obvious need for a frontline center,” Marc Stein wrote on his Substack page Sunday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo contract: Three years, $175.3 million

After their two trades this summer the Knicks don’t have the impressive first-round draft assets they once did. However, a trade package for the eight-time All-Star that features Towns, either Mikal Bridges or OG Anunoby, and Miles McBride would be a strong offer later this year.

