New York Knicks news: Veteran NBA reporter explains why nepotism may play a pivotal role in re-signing OG Anunoby

A veteran NBA reporter revealed on Friday how pro basketball nepotism could end up playing a huge role in the New York Knicks eventually re-signing OG Anunoby this summer.

The Knicks have some very important weeks ahead. Next week they have three selections in the top 38 picks of the NBA Draft and a chance to add some worthwhile rotation players for next season. However, they also have several key players from this season’s team hitting free agency on June 30. The most notable of which being 3-and-D specialist OG Anunoby.

Many around the league believe Anunoby will re-sign with the Knicks but there have been various signs of that being far from a guarantee. Firstly, the Philadelphia 76ers plan to make a push for the small forward in free agency, then there was a report late last week that the organization made an early offer to the 26-year-old that he was unimpressed with.

While other teams will certainly try to persuade Anunoby to join their franchise in NBA free agency, NBA.com senior writer Steve Aschburner revealed an underpublicized element of negotiations that gives the Knicks a huge advantage against other teams competing for Anunoby’s services.

OG Annoby stats (2023-24): 14.7 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 2.1 APG, 1.4 SPG, 38% 3PT

“As I understand it. His agent is Leon Rose’s son. Leon Rose is the Knicks President of Basketball Operations, a former agent, his son is an agent [for] OG Anunoby,” Aschburner told Sportsnaut. “So I would think the Knicks have a pretty good line on making any last offer. An unofficial right of first refusal on OG Anunoby. So I’d be surprised if he ends up elsewhere.”

The ability to have an inside line like that to be able to make one last offer if another team is getting close to signing OG Anunoby is a huge advantage. Especially when the Knicks can match any offer.

