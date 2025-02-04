New York Knicks get great news about Mitchell Robinson’s return: What does it mean for recent center trade rumors?

It looks like New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau will soon be getting back the player he has been waiting for all season.

Entering their game on Monday night against the Houston Rockets, the Knicks have won six of their last eight and have seemingly gotten out of the slump they were in over the first couple of weeks of January. They own the third-best record in the conference and are hoping to make noise in the NBA Playoffs this spring.

However, they are not yet what was envisioned in the summer. While all of their big-name talent has remained healthy for much of the season they have been without a key part of their defense. Mitchell Robinson has not suited up this season after a major setback in his recovery from offseason foot surgery.

The expectation was that he would be ready early in 2025. However, January has come and gone with the defensive anchor taking the floor. Well, that could change soon. It was reported on Monday that the 26-year-old has been cleared for contact in practice. He has not yet been permitted 5-on-5 scrimmages. It is a huge step closer to return nonetheless.

But does the news mean the Knicks will pump the brakes on recent trade rumors about adding a big man before the deadline?

Mitchell Robinson stats (Career): 24.5 MPG, 8.0 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 0.6 APG, 0.9 SPG, 1.9 BPG

Will Mitchell Robinson’s impending return end New York Knicks trade rumors?

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau is a fan of Robinson. Due to what he brings to the table as a rim protector and elite-level offensive rebounder. However, he has played 70 or more games just once during his seven-year career and less than 60 each of the last three years.

That is why the team has been linked to trade rumors for centers since the summer. Robinson staying healthy and playing like he always does would be the preferred route for the club the rest of the season. However, it is hard to trust he will remain on the court. That is why the front office will likely still look for a potential trade before Thursday’s deadline.

Mitchell Robinson contract: Four years, $60 million

However, with Robinson’s return close, it might steer them in a direction to make a depth-driven move. Like trading for Philadelphia 76ers powerhouse Guerschon Yabusele. But if they find a bigger deal in their price range, they could still pull the trigger and include Robinson in it.

