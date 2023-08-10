Former New York Jets and Cleveland Browns standout arrested for wild bank fraud scheme

During his time with the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns, cornerback Buster Skrine was paid to take passes away from opposing quarterbacks, however, in his post-NFL life he has made a career out of taking money from banks.

After being drafted in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Browns, Skrine worked his way up the ladder over the next couple of years and eventually earned a starting role with the team in 2013 and 2014. A strong season nine years ago, where he pulled in four interceptions and tallied 67 tackles, landed him a sizable four-year, $25 million deal with the Jets in free agency.

Related: Unlock Fantasy Sports Success! Get FREE Insights & Tips From Dr. Roto and His Team Of Big-Money Fantasy Winners!

Unfortunately, his four seasons in New York did not deliver the results he and the organization hoped for, and he moved on to the Chicago Bears in 2019. He was never able to recapture his peak form of 2014 and ended up washing out of the NFL in 2021 after short stints with the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans.

New York Jets veteran defrauded multiple Canadian banks of $100K

Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Well, since leaving the league it seems he has chosen bank fraud as his current money-making venture. On Thursday, TMZ Sports reported that Skrine was arrested by Canada’s Durham Regional Police Service earlier this week. And the DRPS claimed that the 34-year-old was involved in a bank scheme where he “would identify himself as a retired NFL player, open bank accounts with fraudulent checks, and then obtain a portion of the dough before the check cleared.”

The DRPS arrested the New York Jets veteran at Pearson International Airport after learning he was set to return to the United States with what was believed to be as much as $100,000 in stolen bank funds that the Service claim he defrauded from multiple al over Canada.

Buster Skrine stats (Career): 10 INT, 88 PD, 6 FF, 590 tackles

Skrine is facing 14 charges — including fraud and possession of property obtained by crime. The Georgia native built a name for himself as a star player at Chattanooga before beginning his NFL journey nearly a decade ago.