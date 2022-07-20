New York Giants will bring back their classic blue uniforms for 2 games this season

The New York Giants announced on Wednesday that they will be bringing back their classic blue uniforms worn in the 1980s and 1990s for two games this season.

They will wear them in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears on Oct. 2 and again in Week 13 against the Washington Commanders on Dec. 4.

The uniforms will bring back great memory for Giants fans as these are the same jerseys the team wore in Super Bowl XXI when they defeated the Broncos 39-20, and in Super Bowl XXV when they defeated the Bills 20-19.

“This era obviously still holds a special place in the hearts of Giants fans. Our teams during that time featured legendary players, some of the best in our franchise’s history. And these uniforms remind us of what was accomplished through those years. We are thrilled to wear that uniform again.” John Mara on New York Giants bringing back old jerseys

Some of the greatest Giants of all-time have worn these jerseys such as Hall of Famers Lawrence Taylor, Harry Carson, and Michael Strahan. Other Giants greats have worn these as well including Phil Simms, Carl Banks, George Martin, Mark Bavaro, Rodney Hampton, Tiki Barber, and Amani Toomer.

New York stopped wearing these jerseys prior to the start of the 2000 season.

The first 30,000 fans attending each game will also receive a collector’s edition pennant, designed with the look from that era. Additionally, when fans scan their tickets upon entry, they will become eligible to receive a complimentary legacy-themed NFT.

Fans love these throwback uniforms and it’s possible that the Giants will play in these uniforms for years to come, or possibly resort back to them on a full-time base sometime in the future.

Now fans have to hope that bringing back these uniforms will be a symbol that the Giants will get back to their winning ways.