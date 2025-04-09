NFL insider projects big New York Giants trade in 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The New York Giants had a chance at landing the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. In fact, they were position to do just that, until a big 45-33 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16 placed them on a different path.

Once the regular season ended with the Giants finishing with a 3-14 record, New York had secured the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. This may have cost them their future franchise quarterback, with the Tennessee Titans widely expected to select Cam Ward with the top pick.

However, the next pick, made by the Cleveland Browns, is much more uncertain, and there’s a possibility the Giants want to move up and secure their next top target. But what would it cost?

Related: 2025 NFL mock draft: Latest Round 1 projections in April

New York Giants’ trade cost to land Travis Hunter revealed

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The New York Giants may not get their chance to select Cam Ward, but that doesn’t mean they can’t still emerge from the draft with potentially the best player in the prospect pool. But not if the Cleveland Browns draft him first.

However, the Giants could put themselves in posiiton to take the perceived best prospect in the draft, Travis Hunter, by executing a trade with the Browns, netting New York the second overall pick. But what would a trade into the No. 2 pick cost the Giants? It may not be as much as some expect.

According to Sports Illustrated’s NFL insider Albert Breer, the Giants could very well have their hopes set on landing Hunter, and it may only cost them a third, fourth, and fifth-round pick.

“Taking Travis Hunter would be much cleaner for the New York Giants than taking Abdul Carter, just because they have needs at both of his positions, whereas they invested picks and a big contract in Brian Burns, and the fifth pick in the 2022 draft in Kayvon Thibodeaux. If the Cleveland Browns are set on Carter, then they might be O.K. sliding down a slot for a reasonable give back. In this case, the draft value chart says the Giants giving up their third-, fourth- and fifth-round picks to swap spots is a fair exchange.



Generally, in the upper reaches of the NFL draft, you’re going to pay a bigger premium than that, but that’s normally driven by quarterback value. Because of the unique dynamics in this class—where it’s Carter and Hunter, then a big drop-off—where the Browns would still be able to get one of the two blue-chip guys, they might be willing. The question, in that scenario, would be whether the Giants would be willing to drain their supply of capital to three picks.” SI’s Albert Breer on New York Giants trading up for Travis Hunter

If adding a starter like Hunter at two positions only costs the Giants an extra third, fourth, and fifth-round pick, then it may be well worth the cost of admission. What’s the alternative? Doubling up at pass-rusher and having a player like Carter be a situational edge-rusher as a rookie?

While drafting Carter could still be a good long-term move for a franchise that hasn’t gotten what they’ve wanted from Kayvon Thibodeaux, Hunter is the better overall value, even after a trade up.

Related: Three second-round steals New York Giants should target in 2025 NFL Draft